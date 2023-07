Un homenaje a Ginóbili revolucionó a toda la NBA con más de un millón de reproducciones

21 YEARS AGO TODAY

Manu Ginobili signed with the Spurs



◾️ 2nd Round pick

◾️ 2 x All-Star

◾️ 2 x All-NBA

◾️ 6th Man Of The Year

◾️ 4 x NBA Champion

◾️ EuroStep Master

◾️ Ball Fake Master

◾️ Played entire career with 1 team

◾️ Hall Of Famerpic.twitter.com/aF3FQYFO5N